Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires New Shares in Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:VCF)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:VCF) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 12,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $344,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VCF stock opened at $13.85 on Friday. Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.70 and a 1-year high of $15.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.22 and a 200 day moving average of $14.55.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.0425 per share. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th.

Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment trust. It intends to provide current income exempt from both regular federal income tax and Colorado state income tax, consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on July 29, 1993 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

