Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,305 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Callon Petroleum were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Callon Petroleum by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 900 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Callon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Callon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Callon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. 86.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total value of $51,252.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bpp Energy Partners Llc sold 193,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.37, for a total value of $10,719,908.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 196,005 shares of company stock worth $10,842,213. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

CPE opened at $47.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 2.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.63. Callon Petroleum has a 1-year low of $12.22 and a 1-year high of $65.45.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $552.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.44 million. Callon Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 40.51% and a negative net margin of 25.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Research analysts expect that Callon Petroleum will post 9.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CPE. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Callon Petroleum from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Callon Petroleum from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Callon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Callon Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Callon Petroleum from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.89.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

