Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases New Holdings in View, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of View, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 35,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VIEW. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in View during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,003,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of View by 579.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,578,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,782,000 after buying an additional 5,609,192 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of View in the second quarter valued at approximately $16,229,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of View by 1,029.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,460,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,387,000 after buying an additional 1,331,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of View in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,136,000. 53.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

View stock opened at $2.74 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.05. View, Inc. has a one year low of $2.68 and a one year high of $12.47.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on View from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut View from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut View from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

View Operating Corporation, a technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells smart building products. Its product portfolio includes View Smart Glass that comprise electrochromic glass panels in the form of insulating glass units; View Net, a cloud-connected network infrastructure offering that can incorporate and power smart building devices; View Immersive Experiences, which transforms View Smart Glass windows into transparent, digital, and interactive surfaces; View Sense modules to measure and optimize light, humidity, temperature, air quality, dust, and noise; and View Smart Protect, an intrusion detection solution that can be deployed on View Smart Glass windows to improve the security of a building by detecting glass breakage.

