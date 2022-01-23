Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 72,871 CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 72,871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CTIC. Altium Capital Management LP increased its stake in CTI BioPharma by 524.6% during the 2nd quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 3,678,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,197,000 after purchasing an additional 3,089,685 shares in the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL boosted its holdings in CTI BioPharma by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 8,929,690 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,324,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in CTI BioPharma by 16,173,816.7% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 970,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,426,000 after acquiring an additional 970,429 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in CTI BioPharma by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,438,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,096,000 after acquiring an additional 827,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CTI BioPharma by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,666,204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,165,000 after acquiring an additional 620,892 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

CTIC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of CTI BioPharma in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CTI BioPharma in a report on Monday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of CTI BioPharma from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CTI BioPharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTIC opened at $2.21 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.24 and its 200 day moving average is $2.55. The company has a market capitalization of $213.69 million, a P/E ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 0.71. CTI BioPharma Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $1.43 and a fifty-two week high of $4.13.

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.04). As a group, analysts predict that CTI BioPharma Corp. will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

CTI BioPharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development, acquisition and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers. It focuses on evaluating pacritinib, its sole product candidate currently in active development, for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

