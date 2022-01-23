Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 1,582 Shares of Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,023 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 1,582 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Investors Bancorp were worth $167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Investors Bancorp by 743.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 350,626 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,298,000 after purchasing an additional 309,064 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Investors Bancorp by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 847,752 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $12,089,000 after purchasing an additional 60,889 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Investors Bancorp by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 755,025 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $11,408,000 after purchasing an additional 25,743 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in Investors Bancorp by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 173,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after purchasing an additional 47,900 shares during the period. Finally, Sphinx Trading LP bought a new position in Investors Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $302,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO P. Sean Burke sold 100,946 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total transaction of $1,636,334.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Investors Bancorp from $14.65 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Investors Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.67.

Shares of NASDAQ ISBC opened at $16.03 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Investors Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $11.15 and a one year high of $17.67.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $210.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.83 million. Investors Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 28.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Investors Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. Investors Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.80%.

Investors Bancorp Profile

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers personal, small business, and commercial banking solutions. Its services include financial education, lending, investments and planning, treasury management, and industry. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Short Hills, NJ.

