Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Takes $209,000 Position in Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 20,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Blade Air Mobility in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Blade Air Mobility in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Blade Air Mobility in the second quarter worth about $77,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Blade Air Mobility in the second quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Blade Air Mobility in the second quarter worth about $118,000. 40.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BLDE opened at $6.16 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.88. Blade Air Mobility, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.03 and a 52 week high of $19.88.

Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $20.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.93 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Blade Air Mobility, Inc. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Blade Air Mobility in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blade Air Mobility from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Blade Air Mobility Company Profile

Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States and internationally. The company provides its services through helicopters and amphibious aircraft. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

