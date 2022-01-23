Raymond James Increases Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) Price Target to $58.00

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Raymond James from $56.00 to $58.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the bank’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.17% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Stephens increased their price target on Synovus Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Synovus Financial from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Synovus Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.67.
Shares of NYSE SNV opened at $49.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.52. Synovus Financial has a 52 week low of $35.44 and a 52 week high of $53.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.53.
In other Synovus Financial news, Chairman Kessel D. Stelling sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.74, for a total transaction of $2,487,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark G. Holladay sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.60, for a total value of $69,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 73,992 shares of company stock worth $3,677,195. 1.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Synovus Financial by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,670,724 shares of the bank’s stock worth $599,871,000 after acquiring an additional 309,710 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Synovus Financial by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,802,991 shares of the bank’s stock worth $430,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,903 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Synovus Financial by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,418,111 shares of the bank’s stock worth $283,860,000 after acquiring an additional 235,353 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Synovus Financial by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,969,975 shares of the bank’s stock worth $130,323,000 after acquiring an additional 467,699 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Synovus Financial by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,738,179 shares of the bank’s stock worth $120,152,000 after acquiring an additional 176,921 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.
Synovus Financial Company Profile
Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.
