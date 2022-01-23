Raymond James Raises Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Price Target to $52.00

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) had its price objective upped by Raymond James from $46.00 to $52.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

OVV has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Ovintiv from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Scotiabank upgraded Ovintiv from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Ovintiv in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ovintiv from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Ovintiv from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.14.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

NYSE:OVV opened at $36.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a PE ratio of -16.16 and a beta of 3.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Ovintiv has a 52-week low of $15.51 and a 52-week high of $41.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.40.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Ovintiv had a positive return on equity of 29.47% and a negative net margin of 8.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ovintiv will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -24.67%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OVV. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 318.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 797,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,775,000 after purchasing an additional 606,969 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 94,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after purchasing an additional 5,726 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 1,515.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 427,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,462,000 after purchasing an additional 401,293 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 689.5% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 35,805 shares in the last quarter. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Featured Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.