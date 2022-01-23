Raymond James Reiterates “$28.00” Price Target for Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF)

Raymond James set a $28.00 price target on Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) in a research note released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Profound Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of PROF opened at $9.72 on Thursday. Profound Medical has a 52-week low of $9.26 and a 52-week high of $28.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.03 and its 200-day moving average is $13.49. The firm has a market cap of $201.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.99 and a beta of 1.05.

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.03). Profound Medical had a negative net margin of 320.56% and a negative return on equity of 30.45%. The business had revenue of $2.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Profound Medical will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PROF. Blackcrane Capital LLC grew its position in Profound Medical by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blackcrane Capital LLC now owns 543,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,878,000 after acquiring an additional 98,076 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners bought a new stake in Profound Medical during the 2nd quarter worth $430,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Profound Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $177,000. Altium Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Profound Medical by 66.3% in the 2nd quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 210,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after buying an additional 83,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Profound Medical by 4,043.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 251,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,121,000 after buying an additional 245,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.01% of the company’s stock.

Profound Medical Company Profile

Profound Medical Corp. develops, manufactures and markets therapeutic platforms that combine real-time magnetic resonance imaging with directional and focused ultrasound technology for incision-free ablation of diseased tissue. The firm’s platforms offer clinicians and patients incision-free alternatives to current standards of care, which could include traditional surgery or radiation therapy.

