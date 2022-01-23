Raymond James Reiterates “Market Perform” Rating for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF)

Raymond James reissued their market perform rating on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a C$38.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$41.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Eight Capital reissued an outperform rating on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$50.00 to C$41.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$38.83.

Shares of TSE LIF opened at C$37.53 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$37.58 and its 200-day moving average price is C$40.43. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.39. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a 12-month low of C$31.10 and a 12-month high of C$50.45.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.50 by C$0.14. The business had revenue of C$74.71 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Labrador Iron Ore Royalty will post 3.5899998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.26%. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.21%.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, through its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, holds a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that produces and processes an iron ores at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. IOC produces seaborne iron ore pellets; and sells standard and low silica acid, flux, and direct reduction pellets, as well as iron ore concentrate.

