Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7,150.00.

Several research analysts have issued reports on RBGLY shares. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 6,500 ($88.69) price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,600 ($103.70) to GBX 7,800 ($106.43) in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Shares of RBGLY traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $17.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,745,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,202,102. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.37. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a fifty-two week low of $14.82 and a fifty-two week high of $19.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc engages in the manufacture and trade of health, hygiene and home products. It operates through Health and Hygiene Home segments. The Health segment focuses on infant and child nutrition; health relief; health hygiene; and vitamins, minerals and supplements. The Hygiene Home segment focuses on the household sector.

