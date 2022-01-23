Refinable (FINE) Market Cap Hits $5.74 Million

Refinable (CURRENCY:FINE) traded down 14.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 22nd. Refinable has a market capitalization of $5.74 million and $987,091.00 worth of Refinable was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Refinable coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000396 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Refinable has traded down 32.7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002833 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001716 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.75 or 0.00053098 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,437.09 or 0.06901629 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.12 or 0.00059820 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $35,317.82 or 1.00016894 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00007591 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003414 BTC.

Refinable Profile

Refinable’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,059,833 coins. Refinable’s official Twitter account is @refinableapp

Refinable Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refinable directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Refinable should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Refinable using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

