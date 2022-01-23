Renalytix AI plc (NASDAQ:RNLX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Renalytix AI plc (NASDAQ:RNLX) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.00.

A number of research firms recently commented on RNLX. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Renalytix AI in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Renalytix AI in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Renalytix AI in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company.

Get Renalytix AI alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Renalytix AI during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Renalytix AI during the 2nd quarter worth about $166,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Renalytix AI by 278.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 5,220 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Renalytix AI during the 2nd quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Renalytix AI during the 2nd quarter worth about $253,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RNLX traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $14.07. The stock had a trading volume of 74,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,442. Renalytix AI has a 52 week low of $12.99 and a 52 week high of $35.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.47 and a 200 day moving average of $22.04. The company has a market cap of $508.69 million, a P/E ratio of -30.59 and a beta of 1.18.

Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14). Renalytix AI had a negative net margin of 1,717.89% and a negative return on equity of 45.44%. The business had revenue of $0.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 million. Equities analysts forecast that Renalytix AI will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Renalytix AI Company Profile

Renalytix AI plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics and personalized patient data from electronic health record, and systems to generate a unique patient risk score.

Featured Article: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Renalytix AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renalytix AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.