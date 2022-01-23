Rentokil Initial (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) Rating Increased to Buy at Berenberg Bank

Posted by on Jan 23rd, 2022

Rentokil Initial (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Peel Hunt lowered shares of Rentokil Initial to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Rentokil Initial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rentokil Initial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS RTOKY opened at $35.93 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.68. Rentokil Initial has a 52-week low of $32.42 and a 52-week high of $43.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

About Rentokil Initial

Rentokil Initial Plc engages in the provision of business support services. The firm through its products and services protect people from the dangers of pest-borne disease and the risks of poor hygiene. It operates through the following geographical segments: France, Benelux, Germany, Southern Europe, and Latin America.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Rentokil Initial (OTCMKTS:RTOKY)

Receive News & Ratings for Rentokil Initial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rentokil Initial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.