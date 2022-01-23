Rentokil Initial (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) Rating Increased to Buy at Berenberg Bank

Rentokil Initial (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Peel Hunt lowered shares of Rentokil Initial to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Rentokil Initial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rentokil Initial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS RTOKY opened at $35.93 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.68. Rentokil Initial has a 52-week low of $32.42 and a 52-week high of $43.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Rentokil Initial Plc engages in the provision of business support services. The firm through its products and services protect people from the dangers of pest-borne disease and the risks of poor hygiene. It operates through the following geographical segments: France, Benelux, Germany, Southern Europe, and Latin America.

