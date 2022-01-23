Rentokil Initial (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) Upgraded to Buy by Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Rentokil Initial (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on RTOKY. Peel Hunt cut shares of Rentokil Initial to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Rentokil Initial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rentokil Initial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rentokil Initial has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Shares of RTOKY stock opened at $35.93 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Rentokil Initial has a twelve month low of $32.42 and a twelve month high of $43.69.

Rentokil Initial Plc engages in the provision of business support services. The firm through its products and services protect people from the dangers of pest-borne disease and the risks of poor hygiene. It operates through the following geographical segments: France, Benelux, Germany, Southern Europe, and Latin America.

