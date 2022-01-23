Research Analysts Offer Predictions for B2Gold Corp.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) – Equities researchers at Cormark dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of B2Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 20th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.37 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.38. Cormark also issued estimates for B2Gold’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). B2Gold had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The company had revenue of $510.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.40 million.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BTG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut B2Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 10th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on B2Gold from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday. Raymond James cut their price objective on B2Gold from $6.50 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on B2Gold from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.45.

NYSEAMERICAN BTG opened at $3.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.01. B2Gold has a 1 year low of $3.30 and a 1 year high of $5.37.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. B2Gold’s payout ratio is currently 37.21%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BTG. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in B2Gold in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in B2Gold in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in B2Gold in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in B2Gold in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners bought a new position in B2Gold in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. 52.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

B2Gold Corp. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Fekola Mine, Otjikoto Mine, Masbate Mine, Libertad Mine, and Limon Mine. The company was founded by Mark Anthony Corra, Thomas A. Garagan, Clive Thomas Johnson and Roger Thomas Richer on November 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

