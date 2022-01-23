Reviewing Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDA) and Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX)

Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDA) and Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Entrada Therapeutics alerts:

This table compares Entrada Therapeutics and Viracta Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Entrada Therapeutics N/A N/A -$26.52 million N/A N/A Viracta Therapeutics $120,000.00 823.97 -$21.61 million N/A N/A

Viracta Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Entrada Therapeutics.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

43.4% of Entrada Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.3% of Viracta Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of Viracta Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Entrada Therapeutics and Viracta Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Entrada Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A Viracta Therapeutics N/A -31.79% -27.01%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Entrada Therapeutics and Viracta Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Entrada Therapeutics 0 1 2 0 2.67 Viracta Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00

Entrada Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $29.00, suggesting a potential upside of 258.47%. Viracta Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $32.67, suggesting a potential upside of 1,132.70%. Given Viracta Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Viracta Therapeutics is more favorable than Entrada Therapeutics.

Summary

Viracta Therapeutics beats Entrada Therapeutics on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Entrada Therapeutics Company Profile

Entrada Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company aiming to transform the lives of patients by establishing a new class of medicines, Endosomal Escape Vehicles(TM) to engage intracellular targets. Entrada Therapeutics Inc. is based in BOSTON.

Viracta Therapeutics Company Profile

Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. a clinical-stage, biomarker-directed precision oncology company focused on new medicines for the treatment of virus-associated malignancies. It develops antiviral agent valganciclovir as an oral combination therapy which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for EBV-positive lymphomas. The company was founded on February 10, 1998 and is headquartered in Cardiff, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Entrada Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entrada Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.