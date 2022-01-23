Reviewing Willis Towers Watson Public (WTW) & Its Peers

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ: WTW) is one of 36 public companies in the “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Willis Towers Watson Public to related companies based on the strength of its risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Willis Towers Watson Public and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Willis Towers Watson Public 0 0 0 0 N/A Willis Towers Watson Public Competitors 258 1079 1207 47 2.40

As a group, “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” companies have a potential upside of 46.09%. Given Willis Towers Watson Public’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Willis Towers Watson Public has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

91.1% of Willis Towers Watson Public shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.6% of shares of all “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Willis Towers Watson Public shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.3% of shares of all “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Willis Towers Watson Public has a beta of 0.77, meaning that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Willis Towers Watson Public’s rivals have a beta of 1.09, meaning that their average share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Willis Towers Watson Public pays an annual dividend of $3.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Willis Towers Watson Public pays out 18.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.5% and pay out 31.0% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Willis Towers Watson Public and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Willis Towers Watson Public $9.35 billion $996.00 million 12.76 Willis Towers Watson Public Competitors $8.73 billion $670.17 million 30.19

Willis Towers Watson Public has higher revenue and earnings than its rivals. Willis Towers Watson Public is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Willis Towers Watson Public and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Willis Towers Watson Public 23.88% 15.12% 4.52% Willis Towers Watson Public Competitors 6.30% 19.97% 4.99%

Summary

Willis Towers Watson Public rivals beat Willis Towers Watson Public on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB), Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB), Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR), and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, human resources organizations, and management teams. The CRB segment offers a range of risk advice, insurance brokerage, and consulting services to clients ranging from small businesses to corporations. The IRR segment focuses on helping clients free up capital and manage investment complexity. The BDA segment covers medical and ancillary benefit exchange and outsourcing services to active employees and retirees across both the group and individual markets. The company was founded in 1828 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

