Rewardiqa (REW) Achieves Market Cap of $24,035.10

Rewardiqa (CURRENCY:REW) traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. One Rewardiqa coin can currently be bought for about $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Rewardiqa has traded 27.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Rewardiqa has a market capitalization of $24,035.10 and $26.00 worth of Rewardiqa was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000414 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000506 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.60 or 0.00118911 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000131 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000690 BTC.

Rewardiqa Coin Profile

Rewardiqa (REW) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 29th, 2018. Rewardiqa’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 coins. The official website for Rewardiqa is rewardiqa.com . Rewardiqa’s official Twitter account is @ReviewNetworkHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Review.Network is a consumer-generated online review and primary market research platform employing blockchain technology and advanced data science tools. It is building a market feedback platform by rewarding users, rebuilding trust in online communities and revolutionize user control and empower data ownership. Review.Network Rewards users for their time writing comprehensive online reviews and answering market research surveys. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rewardiqa directly using US dollars.

