Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) Given a €110.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €110.00 ($125.00) target price on Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Nord/LB set a €83.00 ($94.32) price target on shares of Rheinmetall in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($125.00) price target on shares of Rheinmetall in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €120.00 ($136.36) price target on shares of Rheinmetall in a research note on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €116.00 ($131.82) price target on shares of Rheinmetall in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €119.00 ($135.23) price target on shares of Rheinmetall in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rheinmetall currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €113.90 ($129.43).

Shares of Rheinmetall stock opened at €93.44 ($106.18) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.47. Rheinmetall has a 52 week low of €76.28 ($86.68) and a 52 week high of €94.66 ($107.57). The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €85.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is €83.34.

Rheinmetall AG manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as emissions reduction, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hard parts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

