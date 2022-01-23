Rightmove plc (LON:RMV) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Rightmove plc (LON:RMV) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 631.33 ($8.61).

Several brokerages recently commented on RMV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rightmove in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Rightmove from GBX 724 ($9.88) to GBX 753 ($10.27) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

Get Rightmove alerts:

In other news, insider Peter Brooks-Johnson sold 306,671 shares of Rightmove stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 698 ($9.52), for a total value of £2,140,563.58 ($2,920,676.19).

LON:RMV traded down GBX 7 ($0.10) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 667.80 ($9.11). 1,306,401 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,711,297. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.94. Rightmove has a 52 week low of GBX 551.80 ($7.53) and a 52 week high of GBX 810 ($11.05). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 751.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 715.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.37.

Rightmove Company Profile

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates property portals in the United Kingdom. It operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms. The New Homes segment provides property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations on its platforms.

Further Reading: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Receive News & Ratings for Rightmove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rightmove and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.