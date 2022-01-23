Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Stake Cut by Impax Asset Management Group plc

Impax Asset Management Group plc cut its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 698,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,960 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned 0.60% of Rockwell Automation worth $205,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,749,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,358,380,000 after purchasing an additional 26,433 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 4.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,308,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $946,237,000 after buying an additional 142,647 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 3.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,294,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $656,277,000 after buying an additional 76,722 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 2.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,217,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $633,059,000 after buying an additional 54,774 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the second quarter worth $445,601,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Rockwell Automation news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 1,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.29, for a total transaction of $434,359.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 11,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.84, for a total value of $3,812,380.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,736 shares of company stock valued at $8,842,299 in the last quarter. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ROK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $345.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $289.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $305.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $378.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $320.76.

Shares of ROK stock opened at $314.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $339.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $320.85. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $237.13 and a fifty-two week high of $354.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.16. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 47.68% and a net margin of 19.41%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. Rockwell Automation’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $1.12 dividend. This is a positive change from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.65%.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient and sustainable production system.

