Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) Receives $277.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $277.00.

ROG has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley cut shares of Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Rogers from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rogers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, lowered shares of Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $233.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

Get Rogers alerts:

In other news, SVP Robert C. Daigle sold 3,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.25, for a total transaction of $836,263.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rogers by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 366 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Rogers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,376,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Rogers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Bridge City Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rogers by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 13,497 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,685,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of Rogers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,424,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROG traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $272.76. 456,392 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 293,492. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $271.95 and a 200-day moving average of $227.38. The stock has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.27 and a beta of 1.62. Rogers has a 52 week low of $155.42 and a 52 week high of $274.17.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $238.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.15 million. Rogers had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 12.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rogers will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

About Rogers

Rogers Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components for mission critical applications. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other.

Further Reading: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.