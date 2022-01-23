Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on the stock from $400.00 to $300.00. The stock had previously closed at $167.36, but opened at $158.56. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock. Roku shares last traded at $155.50, with a volume of 66,163 shares traded.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ROKU. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Roku from $530.00 to $380.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Roku from $480.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Roku from $295.00 to $190.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Pivotal Research decreased their price objective on Roku from $410.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Roku from $390.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Roku currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $377.69.

In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.78, for a total transaction of $21,902,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.70, for a total value of $26,749,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 501,541 shares of company stock worth $118,064,323. 15.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Roku by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Capital Management boosted its position in Roku by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. boosted its position in Roku by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Roku by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Roku by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 60.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $20.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.94, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $215.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $305.00.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $679.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.57 million. Roku had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 11.22%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. Research analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

