Royal Bank of Canada Upgrades ABB (NYSE:ABB) to “Outperform”

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of ABB (NYSE:ABB) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on ABB in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ABB from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reissued a buy rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ABB presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.55.

Shares of ABB stock opened at $36.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.14. ABB has a 1 year low of $28.61 and a 1 year high of $39.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.71 billion, a PE ratio of 40.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.03.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. ABB had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $7.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that ABB will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ABB by 141.6% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in ABB by 288.3% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in ABB in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in ABB in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in ABB by 200.2% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Industrial Automation, Motion, Robotics & Discrete Automation and Corporate and Other. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells products and solutions which are designed to provide safer electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

