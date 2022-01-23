Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) by 1,513.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 760,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 713,190 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust were worth $2,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the second quarter worth $47,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the second quarter worth $53,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 11.7% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 49,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 5,220 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 52.1% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 19,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 6,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 26.2% during the third quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 23,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 4,914 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DHC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th.

Diversified Healthcare Trust stock opened at $3.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $719.37 million, a P/E ratio of -3.46, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.49. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a fifty-two week low of $2.35 and a fifty-two week high of $5.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.15). Diversified Healthcare Trust had a negative return on equity of 8.23% and a negative net margin of 14.48%. Sell-side analysts predict that Diversified Healthcare Trust will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 21st. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -4.60%.

About Diversified Healthcare Trust

Diversified Healthcare Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership of senior living communities, medical office buildings, and wellness centers. It operates through the following segments: Office Portfolio, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Non-Segment. The Office Portfolio segment consists of medical office properties leased to medical providers and other medical related businesses, as well as life science properties leased to biotech laboratories and other similar tenants.

