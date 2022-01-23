Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Stake in Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,095 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 1.04% of Investar worth $2,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Investar during the second quarter worth about $200,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Investar during the second quarter worth about $210,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Investar during the second quarter worth about $215,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Investar by 18.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Investar during the second quarter worth about $246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ISTR opened at $18.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.53 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.41. Investar Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $15.66 and a 1-year high of $23.69.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $25.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.56 million. Investar had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 1.57%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Investar Holding Co. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Investar’s payout ratio is 62.75%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ISTR shares. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Investar from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Investar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Investar from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd.

Investar Holding Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking services. It offers a full range of commercial and retail lending products throughout its market areas, including business loans to small to medium-sized businesses as well as loans to individuals. Its lending products consists of owner-occupied commercial real estate loans, construction loans and commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, equipment financing and lines of credit, while its loans to individuals include first and second mortgage loans, installment loans, and lines of credit.

