Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $2.49 Million Stock Position in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) by 90.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 77,010 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,570 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Shoe Carnival were worth $2,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 81.6% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 61,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 27,741 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 8,011 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 79.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 94.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 5,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 80.3% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 485,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,745,000 after purchasing an additional 216,329 shares during the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Shoe Carnival alerts:

Separately, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Shoe Carnival in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ SCVL opened at $32.86 on Friday. Shoe Carnival, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.32 and a 12 month high of $46.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.23 and a 200-day moving average of $36.39. The company has a market capitalization of $925.50 million, a P/E ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.44.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.49. Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 38.23% and a net margin of 11.15%. The company had revenue of $356.34 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Shoe Carnival, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 24th. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.66%.

Shoe Carnival Company Profile

Shoe Carnival, Inc engages in the retail of footwear products. It offers casual and athletic footwear for men, women, and children under the Skechers, Clarks, Adidas, Crocs, New Balance, Converse, Roxy, Nike, Vans, Madden Girl, Sperry, Rampage, Keds, PUMA, Timberland, Koolaburra, Jellypop, and ASICS brands.

Read More: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL).

Receive News & Ratings for Shoe Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoe Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.