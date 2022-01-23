Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $2.61 Million Stake in Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) by 599.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 310,570 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 266,162 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Farmer Bros. were worth $2,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FARM. PDT Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Farmer Bros. by 10.5% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 22,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Farmer Bros. in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Farmer Bros. by 15.5% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 45,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 6,098 shares in the last quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Farmer Bros. by 47.7% in the third quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 22,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Farmer Bros. by 57.3% in the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 20,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 7,504 shares in the last quarter. 60.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Farmer Bros. alerts:

FARM opened at $6.40 on Friday. Farmer Bros. Co. has a 52-week low of $5.15 and a 52-week high of $13.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.72 million, a PE ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.05.

Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.23. Farmer Bros. had a negative return on equity of 28.99% and a negative net margin of 9.24%. The business had revenue of $108.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Farmer Bros. Co. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Farmer Bros. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

In related news, insider Ruben E. Inofuentes bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.63 per share, for a total transaction of $99,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO D Deverl Maserang II bought 16,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.03 per share, for a total transaction of $100,098.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 46,600 shares of company stock worth $299,448 in the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Farmer Bros. Profile

Farmer Brothers Co engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and distribution of coffee, tea, and culinary products. The company’s products include roasted and liquid coffee; flavored and unflavored teas; coffee related products such as coffee filters, sugar and creamers; culinary products like spices, pancake and biscuit mixes, gravy and sauce mixes, soup bases, dressings, syrups and sauces; and other beverages including cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and concentrated and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

Read More: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FARM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM).

Receive News & Ratings for Farmer Bros. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmer Bros. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.