Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) by 69.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 201,747 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,022 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.10% of CNX Resources worth $2,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CNX. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,326,024 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,821,000 after acquiring an additional 752,984 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 773,636 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $10,568,000 after acquiring an additional 11,165 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 34,752 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 10,798 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 60,696 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 2,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC lifted its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 131.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 191,621 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,618,000 after acquiring an additional 108,694 shares during the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Truist Financial cut their price target on CNX Resources from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James downgraded CNX Resources from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded CNX Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

CNX Resources stock opened at $14.62 on Friday. CNX Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.41 and a fifty-two week high of $16.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of -3.35, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.22.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $496.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 52.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that CNX Resources Co. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNX Resources Company Profile

CNX Resources Corp. is an independent natural gas exploration, development and production companies, with operations centered in the major shale formations of the Appalachian basin. The company deploys an organic growth strategy focused on responsibly developing its resource base. The firm operates through the Marcellus Shale, and Coalbed Methane segments.

