Russell Investments Group Ltd. Makes New $2.47 Million Investment in Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 130,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,473,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in Escalade during the second quarter worth $55,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Escalade by 15.0% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 25,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 3,284 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Escalade in the third quarter valued at $139,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Escalade by 6.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 163,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,746,000 after purchasing an additional 10,432 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Escalade in the second quarter valued at $310,000. 28.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESCA opened at $13.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $184.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.53. Escalade, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $13.71 and a 12-month high of $25.72.

Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $81.30 million for the quarter. Escalade had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 17.25%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Escalade’s payout ratio is currently 31.82%.

Escalade Company Profile

Escalade, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of sporting goods and recreational equipment. The firm operates through the Sporting Goods or Escalade Sports segment, which contains different categories including basketball goals, archery, indoor, and outdoor game recreation and fitness products.

