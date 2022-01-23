RVB Capital Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

RVB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 180,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,786,000. Apartment Income REIT makes up about 6.3% of RVB Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Apartment Income REIT during the third quarter valued at $36,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Apartment Income REIT during the third quarter valued at $66,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in Apartment Income REIT during the third quarter valued at $216,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Apartment Income REIT during the second quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Apartment Income REIT during the third quarter valued at $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Apartment Income REIT news, CEO Terry Considine sold 31,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total transaction of $1,657,555.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apartment Income REIT stock opened at $51.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.13 billion and a PE ratio of -112.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a one year low of $37.51 and a one year high of $55.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.17 and a 200 day moving average of $51.76.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.48). Apartment Income REIT had a negative net margin of 6.99% and a negative return on equity of 3.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Apartment Income REIT Corp. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -382.61%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AIRC. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Apartment Income REIT from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Apartment Income REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Apartment Income REIT from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apartment Income REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Apartment Income REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.71.

About Apartment Income REIT

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

