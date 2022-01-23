Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $7.32 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ryerson in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 18th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $7.32 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $7.35. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Ryerson’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.55 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Ryerson from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

NYSE RYI opened at $21.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.75. Ryerson has a 1 year low of $11.55 and a 1 year high of $30.05. The company has a market cap of $808.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.63.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $1.50. Ryerson had a return on equity of 68.51% and a net margin of 3.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. This is a positive change from Ryerson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Ryerson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.73%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RYI. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Ryerson in the third quarter valued at $6,008,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryerson during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,147,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ryerson during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,508,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ryerson by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 481,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,026,000 after acquiring an additional 125,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ryerson by 85.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 162,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,620,000 after acquiring an additional 74,972 shares in the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ryerson Holding Corp. engages in the processing and distribution of industrial metals. It processes and distributes products in stainless steel, aluminum carbon steel and alloy steels and a limited line of nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms. The firm serves end-markets including oil and gas, industrial equipment, transportation equipment, heavy equipment and electrical machinery; and also offers value-added processing and fabrication services such as sawing, slitting, blanking, cutting to length, leveling, flame cutting, laser cutting, edge trimming, edge rolling, roll forming, tube manufacturing, polishing, shearing, forming, stamping, punching, rolling shell plate to radius.

