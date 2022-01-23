S4 Capital plc (LON:SFOR) Insider Purchases £52,400 in Stock

S4 Capital plc (LON:SFOR) insider Martin Sorrell acquired 10,000 shares of S4 Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 524 ($7.15) per share, for a total transaction of £52,400 ($71,496.79).

LON SFOR opened at GBX 514.65 ($7.02) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £2.86 billion and a P/E ratio of -114.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.92, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 585.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 685.39. S4 Capital plc has a 1-year low of GBX 405 ($5.53) and a 1-year high of GBX 878 ($11.98).

SFOR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 800 ($10.92) price objective on shares of S4 Capital in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,200 ($16.37) price objective on shares of S4 Capital in a report on Monday, November 8th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 950 ($12.96) price objective on shares of S4 Capital in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 950 ($12.96) target price on shares of S4 Capital in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 875 ($11.94).

S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe and the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Content Practice and Data & Digital Media Practice segments. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations.

