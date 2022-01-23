Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.20.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SBH shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Sally Beauty from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Sally Beauty from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

NYSE SBH traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $16.99. 1,452,790 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,098,749. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.26 and its 200 day moving average is $18.53. Sally Beauty has a 52 week low of $13.76 and a 52 week high of $25.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.46.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The specialty retailer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.12. Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 148.76% and a net margin of 6.19%. The business had revenue of $990.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $971.72 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. Analysts predict that Sally Beauty will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Susan R. Mulder sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $52,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Susan R. Mulder sold 2,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $60,921.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,401 shares of company stock worth $319,171 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBH. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Sally Beauty by 302.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 763,107 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,858,000 after buying an additional 573,719 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in Sally Beauty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,662,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sally Beauty by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,855,842 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $63,028,000 after buying an additional 470,115 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Sally Beauty by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,773,613 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,885,000 after buying an additional 443,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Sally Beauty by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 15,406,794 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $259,604,000 after buying an additional 432,093 shares in the last quarter.

Sally Beauty Company Profile

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc is an international retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. It operates through the Sally Beauty Supply (SBS) and Beauty Systems Group (BSG) segments. The SBS segment offers domestic and international chain of retail stores and a consumer-facing e-commerce website that offers professional beauty supplies to both salon professionals and retail customers primarily in North America, Puerto Rico, and parts of Europe and South America.

