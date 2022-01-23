Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 43.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS.

Shares of SASR stock opened at $47.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.00 and a 200-day moving average of $46.16. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a one year low of $32.76 and a one year high of $52.04.

Get Sandy Spring Bancorp alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.81%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

In related news, EVP Kenneth C. Cook sold 2,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.44, for a total value of $127,663.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kenneth C. Cook sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.27, for a total value of $651,645.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Sandy Spring Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $273,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 103.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,950 shares of the bank’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 6,577 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,402 shares of the bank’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 138,865 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,129,000 after acquiring an additional 24,502 shares during the last quarter. 65.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sandy Spring Bancorp

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment conducts its operations through Sandy Spring Bank and involves delivering financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to both individuals and businesses.

Recommended Story: 52-week highs

Receive News & Ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.