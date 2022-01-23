Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) Given a €170.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Credit Suisse Group set a €170.00 ($193.18) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on SU. UBS Group set a €165.00 ($187.50) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €154.00 ($175.00) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €131.00 ($148.86) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €200.00 ($227.27) price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays set a €200.00 ($227.27) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €162.08 ($184.19).

SU stock opened at €157.98 ($179.52) on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is €164.22 and its 200-day moving average is €152.39. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 1 year low of €64.88 ($73.73) and a 1 year high of €76.34 ($86.75).

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical car charging, electrical protection and control products, emergency lighting, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

