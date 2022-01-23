Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Stock Holdings Raised by TrinityPoint Wealth LLC

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,306 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for 2.6% of TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $13,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 11,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Northwest Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 14,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 23,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,441,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHB opened at $103.47 on Friday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12 month low of $90.18 and a 12 month high of $114.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $111.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.79.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

