Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Hits New 52-Week Low at $91.82

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $91.82 and last traded at $93.09, with a volume of 2781 shares. The stock had previously closed at $93.23.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.10.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. EWG Elevate Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 43,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,018,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 210.2% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 7,902 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 33,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,480,000 after buying an additional 2,136 shares during the period. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

