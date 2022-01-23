Scotia Capital Inc. Buys 16,845 Shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL)

Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 191,804 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,845 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in GFL Environmental were worth $7,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tobam lifted its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 101.2% in the third quarter. Tobam now owns 631,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,475,000 after purchasing an additional 317,582 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 150.8% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,838,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,680 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 1.1% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 374,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,906,000 after purchasing an additional 4,078 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 0.3% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 884,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,842,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 40.4% in the third quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 177,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,600,000 after purchasing an additional 51,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. CIBC increased their price target on GFL Environmental from C$53.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on GFL Environmental from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James increased their price target on GFL Environmental from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GFL Environmental from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on GFL Environmental from C$50.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.68.

NYSE:GFL opened at $31.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.63. GFL Environmental Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.79 and a 1 year high of $43.71. The company has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.82 and a beta of 1.14.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.15. GFL Environmental had a positive return on equity of 2.63% and a negative net margin of 17.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be issued a $0.011 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th. GFL Environmental’s payout ratio is currently -1.88%.

About GFL Environmental

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

