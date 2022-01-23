Scotia Capital Inc. Cuts Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Scotia Capital Inc. lessened its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 21.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,344 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 9,665 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $7,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in FedEx by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 71,607 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $21,363,000 after acquiring an additional 16,904 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in FedEx by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,616 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in FedEx by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 104,095 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $31,055,000 after acquiring an additional 2,491 shares in the last quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC purchased a new position in FedEx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,327,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in FedEx by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 12,849 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.87% of the company’s stock.

FDX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FedEx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $237.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $336.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research note on Monday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $314.64.

Shares of FDX stock opened at $244.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $64.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $216.34 and a fifty-two week high of $319.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $249.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $254.91.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $23.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.42 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 20.06%. FedEx’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 20.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 10th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.53%.

FedEx announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 16th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the shipping service provider to reacquire up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

