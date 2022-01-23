Scotia Capital Inc. Grows Stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,439 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,089 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $5,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EZU. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 8.7% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 220,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,603,000 after buying an additional 17,598 shares during the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $14,869,000. BOKF NA bought a new position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $674,000. PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd now owns 17,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NTV Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF stock opened at $47.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.82 and a 200 day moving average of $49.56. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 12 month low of $36.77 and a 12 month high of $47.13.

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

