Scotia Capital Inc. Sells 24,673 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Scotia Capital Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 107,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 24,673 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $8,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NEE. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the third quarter valued at about $80,000. Institutional investors own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on NEE shares. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.83.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 62,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $5,435,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $399,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 101,448 shares of company stock valued at $8,870,498 over the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $82.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.83, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $88.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.00. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.33 and a 52 week high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 11.07%. NextEra Energy’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

