Scout24 (ETR:G24) Given a €66.70 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €66.70 ($75.80) price objective on Scout24 (ETR:G24) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on G24. UBS Group set a €76.00 ($86.36) price target on shares of Scout24 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €70.00 ($79.55) price target on shares of Scout24 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Warburg Research set a €72.00 ($81.82) price target on shares of Scout24 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €81.00 ($92.05) price target on shares of Scout24 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €67.00 ($76.14) price objective on shares of Scout24 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €71.77 ($81.56).

Get Scout24 alerts:

Scout24 stock opened at €57.12 ($64.91) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.06, a quick ratio of 4.65 and a current ratio of 4.93. Scout24 has a 52-week low of €53.20 ($60.45) and a 52-week high of €73.36 ($83.36). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €60.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €64.98. The firm has a market cap of $4.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.22.

Scout24 AG operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. It operates its portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate properties; and for support services, such as customer acquisition and customer relationship management, and care for business real estate professionals.

Read More: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Scout24 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scout24 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.