Seaport Res Ptn Comments on United Airlines Holdings, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:UAL)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their FY2021 EPS estimates for United Airlines in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 18th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie now expects that the transportation company will post earnings of ($14.40) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($14.25). Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for United Airlines’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($2.15) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on UAL. MKM Partners raised shares of United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Cowen upped their price target on shares of United Airlines from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of United Airlines from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.31.

NASDAQ:UAL opened at $41.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.85, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $13.48 billion, a PE ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 1.48. United Airlines has a 1-year low of $38.88 and a 1-year high of $63.70.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The transportation company reported ($1.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.11) by $0.51. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.96 billion. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 16.19% and a negative return on equity of 112.46%. The company’s revenue was up 140.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($7.00) earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UAL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 4.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,571,949 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,755,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,794 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 3.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,145,936 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $530,531,000 after purchasing an additional 291,542 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 12.1% during the third quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,675,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $365,102,000 after purchasing an additional 831,326 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 1.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,870,770 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $278,834,000 after purchasing an additional 104,173 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 5.4% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,178,309 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $198,762,000 after purchasing an additional 215,816 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.13% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

