Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) Shares Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) by 252.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 48,172 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,509 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Select Energy Services were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Select Energy Services by 47,266.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 8,508 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in Select Energy Services by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 22,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 6,738 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Select Energy Services by 554.9% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 19,206 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Select Energy Services by 279.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 29,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 21,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in Select Energy Services during the 2nd quarter worth $208,000. 60.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Brian Szymanski sold 8,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total transaction of $61,723.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Select Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

NYSE:WTTR opened at $6.47 on Friday. Select Energy Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.37 and a 1 year high of $7.58. The stock has a market cap of $706.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.99 and a beta of 2.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.26 and a 200-day moving average of $5.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 3.17.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.07). Select Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 9.86% and a negative net margin of 10.84%. The business had revenue of $204.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.36) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Select Energy Services, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Select Energy Services Profile

Select Energy Services Inc engages in the provision of water management and chemical solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Water Services, Oilfield Chemicals, and Water Infrastructure. The Water Services segment consists of services businesses, including water transfer, flowback and well testing, fluids hauling, water containment and water network automation, primarily serving E&P companies.

