SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) Receives $23.95 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.25.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered SelectQuote from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $21.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SelectQuote from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on SelectQuote in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company.

Get SelectQuote alerts:

NYSE:SLQT traded down $0.31 on Tuesday, hitting $7.39. The stock had a trading volume of 2,067,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,716,889. SelectQuote has a 52 week low of $7.20 and a 52 week high of $33.00. The company has a quick ratio of 12.02, a current ratio of 12.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.98 and its 200 day moving average is $12.39. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 0.19.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.03. SelectQuote had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 8.71%. The company had revenue of $159.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that SelectQuote will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in SelectQuote by 23.9% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC increased its position in SelectQuote by 57.3% in the third quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 6,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SelectQuote in the second quarter worth $129,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in SelectQuote by 2,737.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 10,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in SelectQuote in the third quarter worth $149,000. 77.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SelectQuote Company Profile

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

Featured Story: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for SelectQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SelectQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.