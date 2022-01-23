Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE) Major Shareholder Cambrian Biopharma Inc Buys 10,244 Shares

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE) major shareholder Cambrian Biopharma Inc bought 10,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.97 per share, for a total transaction of $50,912.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Cambrian Biopharma Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 14th, Cambrian Biopharma Inc bought 6,219 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.99 per share, for a total transaction of $31,032.81.

On Wednesday, January 12th, Cambrian Biopharma Inc bought 9,202 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.22 per share, for a total transaction of $48,034.44.

On Wednesday, December 29th, Cambrian Biopharma Inc purchased 69,000 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.98 per share, for a total transaction of $343,620.00.

On Monday, December 27th, Cambrian Biopharma Inc purchased 3,712 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.30 per share, for a total transaction of $19,673.60.

On Thursday, December 16th, Cambrian Biopharma Inc purchased 10,925 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.25 per share, for a total transaction of $57,356.25.

Shares of SNSE opened at $4.80 on Friday. Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.70 and a 1 year high of $26.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.98.

Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.07). As a group, analysts predict that Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics by 565.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,047 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics by 255.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics by 37.2% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

About Sensei Biotherapeutics

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies with an initial focus on treatments for cancer. The company develops proprietary ImmunoPhage platform, an immunotherapy approach that is designed to utilize bacteriophage to induce a focused and coordinated innate and adaptive immune response.

