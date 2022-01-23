Sentinel Chain Price Reaches $0.0008 (SENC)

Sentinel Chain (CURRENCY:SENC) traded up 5.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 23rd. Sentinel Chain has a market capitalization of $153,663.82 and $28,921.00 worth of Sentinel Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Sentinel Chain has traded down 21.7% against the US dollar. One Sentinel Chain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002826 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00004501 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002829 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001034 BTC.
- Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.76 or 0.00044560 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
- Fantom (FTM) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00006377 BTC.
About Sentinel Chain
According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinal Chain is a B2B blockchain-based marketplace that aims to provide affordable and secure financial services to the unbanked. The project's team will create a process that transforms livestock from ‘dead capital’ to a fungible asset with a transparent and clearly defined value. The Sentinel Chain Token (SENC) will be an ERC20-compatible token that allows global financial service providers and SENC token holders to participate in the Sentinel Chain marketplace. “
Buying and Selling Sentinel Chain
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sentinel Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Sentinel Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sentinel Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.