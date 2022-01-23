Sentinel (DVPN) Price Reaches $0.0115 on Exchanges

Sentinel (CURRENCY:DVPN) traded up 15.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. Sentinel has a total market capitalization of $78.60 million and approximately $2.61 million worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Sentinel has traded 25.1% lower against the dollar. One Sentinel coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0115 or 0.00000033 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CyberVein (CVT) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000011 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Sentinel (CRYPTO:DVPN) is a coin. It launched on October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 14,271,510,227 coins and its circulating supply is 6,808,679,824 coins. The Reddit community for Sentinel is https://reddit.com/r/SENT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Sentinel is sentinel.co . Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sentinel’s official message board is t.me/Sentinel_Announcements

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel is a modern VPN backed by the blockchain anonymity and security. The Sentinel token (SENT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to reward the users who share unused bandwidth within the platform. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sentinel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

